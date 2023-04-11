Effective March 28, 2023 upon the tabling of the 2023 Federal Budget, divorced or separated parents can open joint RESPs for one or more of their children, or move an existing joint RESP to another RESP promoter.

Before this change, only spouses or common-law partners could jointly enter into an agreement with an RESP promoter to open an RESP. Parents who opened a joint RESP account during their relationship could maintain this account after separation, but were unable to open new joint RESPs with a different promoter or move an existing joint RESP account to another promoter. Separated or divorced spouses could not open a new joint RESP account after separation.

This change will allow separated families more flexibility in financial planning for their children's education expenses. Just because a couple has separated does not mean that they do not need to plan jointly for their children's education. This change will be particularly important for separating families with children who may not already have existing RESP accounts or want to change RESP promoters after separation.

