The first meeting with a family law lawyer is usually a consultation. Before this meeting takes place, your lawyer will need to ensure that there is no conflict of interest.

The purpose of an initial meeting is to determine how the lawyer can help you in your particular situation to achieve the expected objective (obtaining a divorce, negotiating a custody schedule, establishing the amount of support to be paid, etc.).

The lawyer will ask you many questions to understand the background of your relationship and your current situation, all with the aim of proposing one or more possible options to achieve the desired outcome. The lawyer will also explain to you during this meeting the fees that will be incurred for your case, depending on the approach chosen.

