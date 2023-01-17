Your divorce lawyer will tell you what documents to send to him or her in view of your consultation. The following are some examples of key documents that you should send to your lawyer when you consult about a divorce:

Your marriage contract , if you have one;

, if you have one; Your balance sheet: a list of your personal assets and liabilities and their values, as well as the marital property owned by the couple or by your spouse;

Your provincial income tax returns for the last 3 years and your notices of assessment;

Your 3 most recent pay stubs.

Your lawyer will request additional documents depending on the specific circumstances of your situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.