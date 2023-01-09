The general rule in Québec is that each party pays for their own legal fees for the divorce, and the person requesting the divorce will also pay for the Court costs.

However, in some cases, one spouse may be required to pay the legal fees of the other spouse, by way of a provision for costs. This will depend on a number of factors, including the incomes and assets of each spouse, and the specific circumstances of the divorce.

It is important to discuss this issue with your attorney before filing for divorce so that you can understand how legal fees will be handled in your case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.