Family Law can really ruin things for people who have bought their own home. Over the past several months, if not years, the prices of homes have skyrocketed. It is no longer a simple feat to purchase a home – it requires a lot of hard work and obviously, money. To get a home, people have to work through school, spend years in full-time employment, finally earn enough income to secure a home, then make mortgage payments for several years.

After doing all that if the homeowner marries, then separates, a large chunk, perhaps even half of all that effort goes away to the ex "for free." Marriage can take away your most significant asset. In this episode of the Ontario Family Law Podcast, Certified Specialist in Family Law, John Schuman, explains how that happens, and how to prevent it from happening, so married spouses can keep their homes if they divorce.

Podcast #55 In this Podcast, certified family law specialist John Schuman explains how married spouses can keep their homes if they divorce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.