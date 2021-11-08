ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

One of the most difficult decisions any judge faces is whether to allow one parent to move away from the other parent after separation or divorce. It is hard because the children can lose most, if not all, of their relationship with the parent who stays behind. While judges can sometimes be suspicious that the move may be a tactic by a vindictive ex to cleanse the other parent out of their life and the life of the children, often there are really good reasons for the move and it can be hard to balance all the positive benefits that the moves offer to the children against losing a relationship with a parent. When the Federal and Ontario government's changed the Family Laws in March 2021, they made them more specific as to when moves should and should not be allowed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.