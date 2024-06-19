How Do DEI Initiatives Impact Workplace Culture? (Video)

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Implementing purposeful and meaningful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives is integral to fostering a sense of community, belonging and mutual understanding within our organization. These initiatives extend beyond our internal team, reaching out to external stakeholders and contribute to the cultivation of a positive and inclusive working culture. Garrett McCoy, Assistant in Legal Talent & Diversity, explains how these activities not only promote diversity and inclusion but also have a lasting impact on every member of the firm. By prioritizing DEI efforts, we not only enhance workplace culture but also pave the way for a more equitable and supportive environment for all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.