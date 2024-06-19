How Do DEI Initiatives Impact Workplace Culture? (Video)

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences.
Implementing purposeful and meaningful Diversity, Equity and
Inclusion (DEI) initiatives is integral to fostering a sense of
community, belonging and mutual understanding within our
organization. These initiatives extend beyond our internal team,
reaching out to external stakeholders and contribute to the
cultivation of a positive and inclusive working culture. Garrett
McCoy, Assistant in Legal Talent & Diversity, explains how
these activities not only promote diversity and inclusion but also
have a lasting impact on every member of the firm. By prioritizing
DEI efforts, we not only enhance workplace culture but also pave
the way for a more equitable and supportive environment for
all.
