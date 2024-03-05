The 2024 edition of our Securities and Corporate Finance group's proxy season guide sets out legislative, regulatory and advisory developments in respect of corporate governance and annual disclosure matters. The focus is on developments over the course of the 12 months prior to February 2024 that impact Canadian public companies. Also included are important reminders about continuing developments and future matters.

Please download the Dentons 2024 Proxy Season Guide. For the French version, please click here.

New developments

Proxy advisory firm updates: ISS and Glass Lewis SEDAR+ and CSA filing systems upgrades CIRO replaces and consolidates MFDA and IIROC Modern slavery reporting guidelines

Continuing developments

Diversity on boards and in executive officer positions ESG disclosure and greenwashing concerns Virtual shareholder meetings

Upcoming developments

Diversity disclosure and corporate governance practices Climate-related disclosure standards Finalized access model for prospectus delivery and updates to access equals delivery model for continuous disclosure Permanent WKSI regime

Possible developments

Artificial Intelligence in the capital markets Consultation on changes to National Instrument 43-101

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.