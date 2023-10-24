Osler's Corporate Governance Group first reported on the representation of women on boards and in senior management positions in Diversity Disclosure Practices 2015 and continues to report annually by surveying public disclosure documents filed by all TSX-listed companies. From 2020 onwards, we include the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) reporting requirements.
2023 Diversity Disclosure Practices
Osler's eighth annual report covers a broadened range of corporations required to provide disclosure regarding women in leadership positions and new requirements for disclosure regarding members of visible minorities, Indigenous peoples and persons with disabilities.
2015 through 2021 Diversity Disclosure Practices
Osler's Diversity Disclosure Practices reports offer updated snapshots on the representation of women in leadership roles in corporate Canada through the years. Our Corporate Governance Group conducted an extensive review and analysis of diversity disclosure by TSX-listed companies and summarized the results in each report.
2022 Diversity Disclosure Practices
2021 Diversity Disclosure Practices
