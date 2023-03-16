For International Women's Day yesterday, I decided revive my tradition of creating a celebratory collage of all the fabulous women I work with, to post to our social media accounts.

The first thing I did was pull up this one from 2019:

Awww, we're so starry-eyed and innocent, with no idea what a bizarre and challenging four years were coming our way!

I am really struck by how much the women in that image have been through together, and the support we've given each other. While we've seen some move on to other adventures, I'm so excited that we have welcomed other women to the firm since then, and initiated them into our cozy, collegial, smart, funny and above all KIND team.

Look at us now! We've all got different jobs, backgrounds, families, and perspectives, and they are all so valuable and interesting. We are friends, parents, grandparents, spouses, partners, artists, musicians, athletes, advocates, and a hundred other things, and I'm proud that we are the women of Babin Bessner Spry.

Happy International Women's Day!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.