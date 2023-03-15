This year's theme for International Women's Day is "#EmbraceEquity." This is a theme that everyone can engage with. The theme fosters a focus on introspection and self-development to establish ways we can each individually adopt to better promote equity. International Women's Day lends a designated day where people can learn, be self-reflective, and also celebrate the accomplishments of women.

Embracing equity is important in all areas of life and can often be the most challenging to achieve in a work environment. The legal profession, like many others, has historically been a white and male-dominated field. Earl Cherniak in his article titled "The good old days" in the Advocates stated that in his 1960 Call to the Bar, there were only five women out of two hundred lawyers. Now, almost half of the lawyers in Ontario are women. However, this impressive increase in representation is not to say that equity has been embraced by all or for all. In fact, there is still a disparity in the percentage of women holding leadership positions within the legal field compared to men.

There is a viral video from 2016, where Andy Murray, a tennis pro, was asked by a reporter how it felt to be the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009. Andy quickly jumped in to correct the reporter and qualified the statement by adding the first "male player". This correction gave well-deserved credit to Serena Williams. The accomplishments of women are often accompanied by the qualifier of "the best woman", a theme also seen in the legal system where female Justices are sometimes called "Madam Justice", whereas their male counterparts are simply called "Justice". Considering this, an important step occurred in the legal profession when Justice Michelle O'Bonsawin was sworn into office at the Supreme Court of Canada on September 1, 2022. Not only does Justice O'Bonsawin identify as a woman, but she also made history as the first Indigenous person to serve as a Justice on the Supreme Court. Not the first Indigenous woman, but the first person.

Justice O'Bonsawin's appointment is an important step for the legal community, as it is through diverse backgrounds, viewpoints, and beliefs that true discussion and change can happen. This is particularly important at the Supreme Court, where it decides legal issues of public importance for the entirety of the nation. Having different lived experiences on the Bench will hopefully have a positive impact on the Canadian judicial system. For example, having Justice O'Bonsawin, and other female Justices, on the Bench will set a positive example of women in leadership. Additionally, as Canada becomes increasingly more diverse, having more diversity on the Bench will hopefully allow the justice system to better serve Canadians.

Had these diverse lived experiences been included on the Bench earlier, it's hard to say how our world would be different today. Earl Cherniak in his article muses that:

"...I cannot help but think back on the waste of talent in my generation and that of my mother. The women I grew up with – my sisters, my mother and their friends – were no less talented and capable than the women I interact with today, but it didn't occur to many of them that law (and some other professions) was an option. So, while I look back with nostalgia on some of the "good old days," for all its flaws the world we live in now, and the practice of law in particular, is infinitely better."

This quote reiterates the importance of International Women's Day. It has only been sixty-three years since only five women were called to the Bar in 1960. There have been impressive advancements for women, but there is more to do. It is imperative that we all acknowledge how we can each positively impact the diversity and equity around us. Whether that is through mentoring, sharing resources, or advocating for women, it is a continuing journey to truly #EmbraceEquity for all.

For those interested, the International Women's Day website has a wealth of resources to help people engage meaningfully on this day.

