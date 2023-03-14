March 8, 2023, marks the globally recognized holiday, International Women's Day ("IWD").

This significant day celebrates the social, economic, political and cultural achievements of women and is a day for recognizing the continued work that needs to be done in advancing equity.

From what started out as a series of labour movements in North America and Europe in the early twentieth century, IWD has evolved into a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy, and action that is celebrated internationally.

The IWD theme this year is #EmbraceEquity, a recognition that Every Woman Counts. It serves as an important reminder that all women from all ages and positions, have a special place in society, including in the economic and social spheres. Forging gender equity is not limited to women fighting for a just cause—allies play an important role in the advancement of women across all spheres.

IWD serves as a timely reminder to honor the significant achievements of women, which includes supporting and promoting women-owned businesses. That is why we have prepared a curated list of women-owned businesses in the London, Kitchener-Waterloo and Toronto areas to highlight and showcase the important work these women have put into their passions. From food to fashion to art, this list provides just a sample of the impressive women entrepreneurs who have, and continue to, embrace equity.

As part of embracing respect, integrity, excellence, courage and leadership, Lerners is committed to the advancement of all women and encourages everyone to reflect on this very important, national holiday.

Consider supporting and/or promoting your favourite women-owned businesses as part of your responsibility in embracing equity.

LONDON

Grace RestaurantAngela Murphy is the owner and executive chef of this fine dining restaurant that features modern Canadian cuisine. Grace offers local-inspired, farm to table, seasonal menus and a multi-course tasting menu, making this restaurant the ultimate dining experience for any occasion. Located at: 215 Dundas St, London ON

Instagram: @gracerestaurantldn Olive Me & CoOwned and operated by Missy Haggarty since 2010, Olive Me & Co is a unique, full-scale olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room, with all of their olive oils sourced directly on site. Located at: 1920 Hyde Park Rd, London ON Natalie HillWestern University graduate, Natalie Hill is from the Oneida Nation of the Thames (Haudenosaunee Onyota'a:ka) and specializes in beadwork with many designs ranging from earrings to ornaments and Canadian poppies. Instagram: @hillcreationss Lydia OwusuLydia Owusu, hair stylist and beautician, trained in Ghana for three months to master her braiding techniques. She specializes in all things beauty from braids to makeup to beauty lessons. Located at: 13 Oxford Terrace, St Thomas ON

Instagram: @lydiaobeauty Lunah LifeThis health and beauty shop is created and owned by Nicole Kirkpatrick, a registered holistic nutritionist. Nicole prides herself in her skincare and providing natural skincare products. Her products and treatments make for a good gift or a treat for yourself! Located at: 1010 Dundas St, London ON

Instagram: @lunahlife

TORONTO

Spice girl eatsBecca Pereira is the owner and cook behind Spice Girl Eats, an Indian home cooking pop-up in Toronto. Inspired by her chef mother and South Asian roots, her eatery features traditional and modern spins on Indian dishes like vindaloo, korma. The eatery recently came out with their first product, a Chai concentrate that you mix with milk or water for the perfect warm, aromatic drink. Instagram: @spice.girl.eats BAND GalleryFounded by a team of impressive women, BAND (Black Artists' Networks in Dialogue) is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting, documenting and showcasing the artistic and cultural contributions of Black artists and cultural workers. Check out their exhibitions and prints for sale! Temporary located at: 789 Adelaide St. W, Toronto ON

Instagram: @blackartndialog IllumFounded by Toronto architect and entrepreneur Eisa, Illum was launched in 2021. After several years of business in the reusable cloth pads market, Eisa felt that there was a lack of innovation and options available. Her line features a curation of high quality V Care essentials designed for comfort, without sacrificing your health or the environment. Instagram: @getillum RurubakedCreator Luanne Ronquillo started Rurubaked as a pop-up and has now grown her business into a shop in Bloordale. Rurubaked makes small-batch custard ice creams and treats. With flavours ranging from lemongrass, honeycomb and milk tea, this shop is bound to cure your sweet tooth. Located at: 659 Lansdowne Ave, Toronto ON

Instagram: @rurubaked Pictus GoodsOwned by Jaz, this eco-conscious flower and gift boutique offers an array of products that are handmade locally by women makers. From floral arrangements and subscriptions to weddings, special events and workshops, this local shop is the perfect stop for all of your gift-giving needs. Located at: 1561 Dupont St, Toronto ON

Instagram: @pictusgoods

KITCHENER-WATERLOO



LOFT 106This curated women's boutique is owned and operated by the mother-daughter trio Shelly, Amanda and Katie who are committed to providing stylish, comfortable pieces for any and all occasions. Located at: 191 King Street South, Waterloo ON—Bauer Lofts

Instagram: @loft.106 The Waters SpaThis award winning Urban Spa Retreat is owned by Carly Kuntz, Chief Relaxation Officer. In 2014, Carly won the Randstad Canadian Women Shaping Business award where a donation of $10,000 would be made to the charity of her choice. As part of her commitment to supporting other women, Carly chose Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region as the recipient. Located at: 75 King St S Unit #51 Doors on, Willis Way, Waterloo ON

Instagram: @thewatersspa The Culinary StudioCo-owners and Chefs of The Culinary Studio, Jody O'Malley and Kirstie Herbstreit offer virtual cooking classes to educate, entertain and deliver restaurant quality dishes at home. A perfect experiential gift for friends, family, employees or yourself! Located at: 105 Lexington Rd Unit 19, Waterloo ON

Instagram: @culinarystudio Hiway flowersThis flower boutique was established in 1976 and is run by proud owner and operator Mary Beth Kennedy. HiWay flowers is committed to creating custom flower arrangements and 'delivering feelings' for any occasion. Located at: 18-1601 River Road East, Kitchener, ON

Instagram: @hiwayflowers Bliss CreationsThis bakery offers beautiful and tasty treats ranging from cakes to macarons to cookie cakes. Born in Zimbabwe, owner and self-taught baker Shupi showcases her creativity through the art of baking and decorating with these eye-catching sweets. Located at: 41 Water St. N, Cambridge ON

Instagram: @blisscreations.kw

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.