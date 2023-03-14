March 8, 2023, marks the globally recognized holiday, International Women's Day ("IWD").
This significant day celebrates the social, economic, political and cultural achievements of women and is a day for recognizing the continued work that needs to be done in advancing equity.
From what started out as a series of labour movements in North America and Europe in the early twentieth century, IWD has evolved into a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy, and action that is celebrated internationally.
The IWD theme this year is #EmbraceEquity, a recognition that Every Woman Counts. It serves as an important reminder that all women from all ages and positions, have a special place in society, including in the economic and social spheres. Forging gender equity is not limited to women fighting for a just cause—allies play an important role in the advancement of women across all spheres.
IWD serves as a timely reminder to honor the significant achievements of women, which includes supporting and promoting women-owned businesses. That is why we have prepared a curated list of women-owned businesses in the London, Kitchener-Waterloo and Toronto areas to highlight and showcase the important work these women have put into their passions. From food to fashion to art, this list provides just a sample of the impressive women entrepreneurs who have, and continue to, embrace equity.
As part of embracing respect, integrity, excellence, courage and leadership, Lerners is committed to the advancement of all women and encourages everyone to reflect on this very important, national holiday.
Consider supporting and/or promoting your favourite women-owned businesses as part of your responsibility in embracing equity.
LONDON
- Grace
RestaurantAngela Murphy is the owner and executive chef of this
fine dining restaurant that features modern Canadian cuisine. Grace
offers local-inspired, farm to table, seasonal menus and a
multi-course tasting menu, making this restaurant the ultimate
dining experience for any occasion. Located at:
215 Dundas St, London ON
Instagram: @gracerestaurantldn
- Olive Me & CoOwned and operated by Missy Haggarty since 2010, Olive Me & Co is a unique, full-scale olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting room, with all of their olive oils sourced directly on site. Located at: 1920 Hyde Park Rd, London ON
- Natalie HillWestern University graduate, Natalie Hill is from the Oneida Nation of the Thames (Haudenosaunee Onyota'a:ka) and specializes in beadwork with many designs ranging from earrings to ornaments and Canadian poppies. Instagram: @hillcreationss
- Lydia OwusuLydia Owusu, hair stylist and
beautician, trained in Ghana for three months to master her
braiding techniques. She specializes in all things beauty from
braids to makeup to beauty lessons. Located at: 13
Oxford Terrace, St Thomas ON
Instagram: @lydiaobeauty
- Lunah
LifeThis health and beauty shop is created and owned by Nicole
Kirkpatrick, a registered holistic nutritionist. Nicole prides
herself in her skincare and providing natural skincare products.
Her products and treatments make for a good gift or a treat for
yourself! Located at: 1010 Dundas St, London
ON
Instagram: @lunahlife
TORONTO
- Spice girl eatsBecca Pereira is the owner and cook behind Spice Girl Eats, an Indian home cooking pop-up in Toronto. Inspired by her chef mother and South Asian roots, her eatery features traditional and modern spins on Indian dishes like vindaloo, korma. The eatery recently came out with their first product, a Chai concentrate that you mix with milk or water for the perfect warm, aromatic drink. Instagram: @spice.girl.eats
- BAND
GalleryFounded by a team of impressive women, BAND (Black
Artists' Networks in Dialogue) is a charitable organization
dedicated to supporting, documenting and showcasing the artistic
and cultural contributions of Black artists and cultural workers.
Check out their exhibitions and prints for sale! Temporary
located at: 789 Adelaide St. W, Toronto ON
Instagram: @blackartndialog
- IllumFounded by Toronto architect and entrepreneur Eisa, Illum was launched in 2021. After several years of business in the reusable cloth pads market, Eisa felt that there was a lack of innovation and options available. Her line features a curation of high quality V Care essentials designed for comfort, without sacrificing your health or the environment. Instagram: @getillum
- RurubakedCreator Luanne Ronquillo started
Rurubaked as a pop-up and has now grown her business into a shop in
Bloordale. Rurubaked makes small-batch custard ice creams and
treats. With flavours ranging from lemongrass, honeycomb and milk
tea, this shop is bound to cure your sweet tooth. Located
at: 659 Lansdowne Ave, Toronto ON
Instagram: @rurubaked
- Pictus GoodsOwned by Jaz, this eco-conscious
flower and gift boutique offers an array of products that are
handmade locally by women makers. From floral arrangements and
subscriptions to weddings, special events and workshops, this local
shop is the perfect stop for all of your gift-giving needs.
Located at: 1561 Dupont St, Toronto ON
Instagram: @pictusgoods
KITCHENER-WATERLOO
- LOFT 106This
curated women's boutique is owned and operated by the
mother-daughter trio Shelly, Amanda and Katie who are committed to
providing stylish, comfortable pieces for any and all occasions.
Located at: 191 King Street South, Waterloo
ON—Bauer Lofts
Instagram: @loft.106
- The
Waters SpaThis award winning Urban Spa Retreat is owned by
Carly Kuntz, Chief Relaxation Officer. In 2014, Carly won the
Randstad Canadian Women Shaping Business award where a donation of
$10,000 would be made to the charity of her choice. As part of her
commitment to supporting other women, Carly chose Women's
Crisis Services of Waterloo Region as the recipient.
Located at: 75 King St S Unit #51 Doors on, Willis
Way, Waterloo ON
Instagram: @thewatersspa
- The
Culinary StudioCo-owners and Chefs of The Culinary Studio, Jody
O'Malley and Kirstie Herbstreit offer virtual cooking classes
to educate, entertain and deliver restaurant quality dishes at
home. A perfect experiential gift for friends, family, employees or
yourself! Located at: 105 Lexington Rd Unit 19,
Waterloo ON
Instagram: @culinarystudio
- Hiway
flowersThis flower boutique was established in 1976 and is run
by proud owner and operator Mary Beth Kennedy. HiWay flowers is
committed to creating custom flower arrangements and
'delivering feelings' for any occasion. Located
at: 18-1601 River Road East, Kitchener, ON
Instagram: @hiwayflowers
- Bliss CreationsThis bakery offers beautiful and
tasty treats ranging from cakes to macarons to cookie cakes. Born
in Zimbabwe, owner and self-taught baker Shupi showcases her
creativity through the art of baking and decorating with these
eye-catching sweets. Located at: 41 Water St. N,
Cambridge ON
Instagram: @blisscreations.kw