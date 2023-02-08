We are excited to share that Diversonomics is back with our hosts Phedely Ariste and Gladys Osien.

In the first episode of this season, Ottawa City Councillor Rawlson King joins our co-hosts for an engaging discussion about the City's first Anti-Racism Strategy approved by Ottawa City Council in 2022. The conversation focuses on the grassroots efforts to develop and implement the strategy, the importance of civic engagement and the collective ability to advocate for meaningful change.

King is Ottawa's first Black city councillor and is the liaison for the City's Anti-Racism and Ethnocultural Relations initiatives. A strong believer in public service, King previously served as president of the Overbrook Community Association and was the first co-chair of the Ottawa Police Service Community Equity Council.

Episode tip:

"I think for me it's ensuring that all communities thrive and that all residents thrive and can live up to their full capabilities if they are able to [...]. If we can provide tools to allow communities to thrive and improve their social economic contributions to the city and ensure that we have more successful people contributing to the full economic and social life of the city then we have succeeded."

— Ottawa City Councillor Rawlson King

