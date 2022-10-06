ARTICLE

Canada: The Future Of DEI: How Far Have We Come, And What Comes Next? (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Companies continue to grapple with how to meaningfully, effectively and sustainably create real change with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion. There are a few companies doing leading-edge work in this area, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and seeing the kind of change that rewards their efforts as societal changemakers in their respective fields.

In this on-demand webinar representatives from Accenture, BASF and CIBC have an interactive discussion guided by the following questions:

What have your DEI priorities and efforts focused on up to the present?

What is the driver for this work for your company?

What challenges have you faced in pushing this work forward in such an ambitious way, both internally and externally?

How does this work permeate your expectations for your partners and service providers?

What is the future of DEI for your company? What's the next goal? And how should your service providers be prepared to step up to support you?

Speakers

Riccardo D'Angelo - Legal Lead, Accenture Canada

Andrea Nalyzyty - Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer and Global Regulatory Affairs, Risk Management, CIBC

Marian Van Hoek - General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, BASF Canada

Shereen Samuels - Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Gowling WLG

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.