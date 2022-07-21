Canadian companies across all sectors are increasingly seeking to raise capital in U.S. markets, often by a cross-listing on a U.S. stock exchange (e.g., NYSE or Nasdaq) and registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the U.S./Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS).

One reason for cross-listing on a U.S. stock exchange may be to increase the company's capital raising options. U.S. cross-listing makes a Canadian company's securities more accessible to U.S. investors and allows the company to reach a broader investor base. Cross-listing also provides greater flexibility to issue equity-based compensation to U.S. employees, and may increase the attractiveness of issuing equity as consideration for the acquisition of U.S. companies.

Below are some of the key considerations that a Canadian company should look at before embarking on the journey south of the border in reliance on the MJDS.

U.S. stock exchange considerations

Many Canadian companies that have previously listed on a Canadian stock exchange may find the requirements of the NYSE or Nasdaq to be relatively straightforward in comparison. The process for approval can be completed on a confidential basis over the course of several weeks, and public announcement can be deferred until relatively shortly before listing. The key initial considerations are financial/liquidity tests and corporate governance requirements. Larger, seasoned Canadian companies with strong balance sheets will have little difficulty with the financial/liquidity tests, and any company that qualifies as a "foreign private issuer"1 (FPI) can take an exemption from most of the corporate governance requirements, although certain new rules do apply to all listed companies (e.g., the new Nasdaq board diversity rules)2. In addition, the U.S. stock exchanges generally do not issue comments on company disclosure. As such, most Canadian-listed companies find that the U.S. stock exchange listing process does not require any substantial changes to the company's existing governance or disclosure.

SEC registration under the MJDS

Canadian companies that are cross-listing in the United States, however, must also register with the SEC. The speed and efficiency of SEC registration largely depends on whether the company can rely on the MJDS, which is a U.S./Canadian bilateral arrangement whereby the SEC will generally decline review of a Canadian company's disclosure and expedite approval of U.S. registration. To be MJDS-eligible, a Canadian company must have a 12-month reporting history in Canada and a "public float"3 of at least US$75 million, and must qualify as a "foreign private issuer". If the company can rely on the MJDS, the company can register with the SEC by either filing a Form 40-FR, which is a form that files historical material SEDAR filings as exhibits, or a Form F-10, which is a U.S. shelf registration statement that includes the company's Canadian shelf prospectus. Either way, the SEC will generally decline to review the company's disclosure and will usually approve the registration relatively quickly. Accordingly, an MJDS-eligible company will not need to make any substantial revisions to existing disclosure, and its historical financial statements can remain prepared under IFRS without reconciliation to U.S. GAAP or a re-audit under PCAOB auditing standards.