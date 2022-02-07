Summary

Reporting issuers in Canada are subject to governance standards and continuous disclosure obligations under securities laws and stock exchange rules.

From time to time, securities regulators, including the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), and stock exchanges, revise these disclosure rules or publish guidance to clarify their expectations regarding compliance with those rules. In addition, each year proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis) update their annual voting guidelines, which set out governance and disclosure policies that guide their voting recommendations. Finally, the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG) publishes annual "best practice" guidelines for governance standards and related disclosure by reporting issuers and additional policies relating to specific matters.

This Update discusses relevant governance and disclosure rule updates and related guidance for the upcoming 2022 annual reporting and proxy season, including with respect to board diversity, executive pay and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This Update does not provide a comprehensive description of the documents referenced below. These documents should be reviewed when preparing this year's annual reporting and proxy materials.

Highlights of Relevant Updates and Guidance

The following are highlights of the updates and guidance regarding disclosure and proxy rules for the 2022 annual reporting and proxy season, described in more detail below.

CSA/OSC

ISS/Glass Lewis

6. Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis each published annual updates to their proxy voting guidelines for the upcoming 2022 proxy season: 2022 Americas Proxy Voting Guidelines Updates and 2022 Proxy Paper Guidelines Canada, respectively. These guidelines are covered in more detail in our discussion of the 2022 proxy season themes below.

CCGG

7. The CCGG released its annual guide on 2021 Best Practices for Proxy Circular Disclosure.

Legislative Amendments

8. On July 5, 2021, Bill 213 Better for People, Smarter For Business Act ("Bill 213"), came into force. Bill 213 amends Ontario's Business Corporations Act (OBCA) by, among other things, eliminating director residency requirements. For further details, refer to our June 16, 2021 Update, Changes Coming to the OBCA Will Give Ontario Business More Flexibility. 9. On July 1, 2021, the proposed amendments of Bill C-25 An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Canada Cooperatives Act, the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act, and the Competition Act (the "Proposed Regulations") did not come into force as originally expected. The Government of Canada anticipates that the Proposed Regulations will come into force following the 2022 proxy season. When they come into force, reporting issuers incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act will be required to implement changes to their director election processes. The new requirements include those relating to individual (as opposed to slate) voting and majority voting.

2022 Proxy Season Themes

Board Diversity

ISS

In 2022, ISS will generally recommend voting against the chair of the nominating committee of a S&P/TSX Composite Index company that has a board comprised of less than 30% women, and which has not provided a formal, publicly-disclosed written commitment to achieve at least 30% women on its board by the next annual general meeting. For TSX companies that are not members of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, ISS will continue to generally recommend voting against the chair of the nominating committee where the company has not disclosed a formal written gender diversity policy and there are no women on the board.

Glass Lewis

In 2022, Glass Lewis will generally recommend voting against the chair of the nominating committee of a TSX-listed company with fewer than two gender diverse directors (which Glass Lewis defines as being women and directors that identify with a gender other than male or female), or against the entire nominating committee if the board has no gender diverse directors. For companies listed on other Canadian stock exchanges, and for all boards with six or fewer total directors, Glass Lewis will require a minimum of one gender diverse director. Glass Lewis may refrain from recommending a vote against directors if sufficient rationale or a plan to address the lack of diversity on the board is provided.

Beginning in 2023, Glass Lewis will move from a fixed numerical approach to a percentage-based approach for all TSX-listed companies, and will generally recommend voting against the nominating committee chair of a board that is not at least 30% gender diverse.

CSA/OSC

The CSA and OSC both noted that, while issuers generally address the diversity requirements of NI 58-101, the format and content of disclosure varies from issuer to issuer. The CSA and OSC both encourage issuers to use the sample tables in CSA Notice 58-313 when displaying diversity disclosure to increase consistency and comparability between issuers.

Executive Pay

ISS

ISS will continue to consider management say-on-pay proposals on a case-by-case basis. Beginning in 2022, however, ISS will evaluate board responsiveness following cases where a company's previous say-on-pay proposal received the support of less than 80% of the votes. This is up from the previous threshold of 70%. This increased threshold aligns with the recommendations of Glass Lewis and the CCGG.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Disclosure

ISS

In response to the rising number of management-initiated say-on-climate proposals, in 2022 ISS will begin assessing these proposals on a case-by-case basis, taking into account a number of factors, including, among other things, the extent to which the company's climate-related disclosures are in line with TCFD recommendations and meet other market standards; emissions disclosure and targets / commitments, and peer-related disclosure.

Glass Lewis

Glass Lewis has updated its voting policy on disclosure of ESG practices. Beginning in 2022, Glass Lewis will generally recommend voting against the governance committee chair of any S&P/TSX 60 Index company that does not provide explicit disclosure concerning the board-level oversight of ESG issues. In 2022, Glass Lewis will note as a concern any company in the S&P/TSX Completion Index (i.e., those members of the S&P/TSX Composite Index that are not part of the S&P/TSX 60 Index) that does not provide this explicit disclosure. In 2023, Glass Lewis will generally recommend voting against the governance committee chairs of these companies.

CSA

This year, the CSA has shown an increased focus on climate-related disclosure, with proposed NI 51-107. While not yet in force, NI 51-107 would require most reporting issuers to provide climate-related disclosure in their AIFs (or their MD&A if there is no AIF) around four core elements:

Governance – the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as its role in assessing and managing those risks and opportunities;

– the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as its role in assessing and managing those risks and opportunities; Strategy – the climate risks and opportunities the issuer has identified over the short, medium, and long term and the impact of those on the issuer's businesses, strategy, and financial planning;

– the climate risks and opportunities the issuer has identified over the short, medium, and long term and the impact of those on the issuer's businesses, strategy, and financial planning; Risk Management – How an issuer identifies, assesses, and manages climate-related risks and how these processes are integrated into its overall risk management; and

– How an issuer identifies, assesses, and manages climate-related risks and how these processes are integrated into its overall risk management; and Metrics and Targets – The metrics and targets used to assess and manage relevant climate-related risks and opportunities where this information is material.

The "Governance" and "Risk Management" disclosures would be mandatory, while the "Strategy" and "Metrics and Targets" disclosure would only be required where the information is material.

Other Governance Matters

ISS

Starting in 2023, ISS will apply its over-boarding policies for TSX-listed issuers to those listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. These policies provide that ISS will generally vote withhold for individual director nominees who are non-CEO directors and serve on more than five public company boards or are CEOs of public companies who serve on the boards of more than two public companies besides their own (with the withhold vote being recommended only at their outside boards).

Starting in 2022, ISS will apply all voting guidelines for TSX-listed issuers to companies listed on the NEO Exchange.

Glass Lewis

Glass Lewis believes multi-class voting structures are typically not in the best interests of common shareholders. Accordingly, for companies with multi-class share structures and unequal voting rights, beginning in 2022 Glass Lewis will generally recommend voting against the chair of the governance committee when the company does not provide a reasonable sunset of the multi-class share structure (generally seven years or less).

Glass Lewis issued several other "clarifying" amendments to its guidelines, including those relating to overall approach to ESG and shareholder proposals, the use of non-GAAP measures in compensation disclosure, the use of "front loaded" compensation awards, and disclosure of fees paid to auditors.

To discuss any of these developments, please contact any member of our Corporate Finance and Securities Group.

