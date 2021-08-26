Board Diversity Listing Requirements

Application The new rules apply to all Nasdaq issuers other than special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs)

asset-backed issuers and other passive issuers

cooperatives

limited partnerships

management investment companies

issuers of non-voting preferred securities, debt securities and derivative securities that do not have equity securities listed on Nasdaq

issuers of securities listed under Nasdaq's Rule 5700 Series

Foreign Issuers and Smaller Reporting Companies Additional flexibility is provided to "Foreign Issuers" and "Smaller Reporting Companies" to comply with the new requirements. A "Foreign Issuer" is a company incorporated or organized under the laws of any country outside of the United States and the principal executive offices of which are located outside of the United States. A "Smaller Reporting Company" is defined with reference to Rule 12b-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which generally defines a Smaller Reporting Company as an issuer that has (1) a public float of less than US$250 million; or (2) annual revenues of less than US$100 million and either: (i) no public float; or (ii) a public float of less than US$700 million.

Board Composition Disclosure Issuers must annually disclose information on the self-identified characteristics of its directors in a prescribed matrix format. Disclosure is to be based solely on self-identification. Foreign Issuers are also required to identify the country of their principal executive officers, whether or not they are a foreign private issuer, whether or not diversity disclosure is prohibited under their home country law and the total number of directors on their board. In 2022, an issuer can choose either to include the diversity matrix in its proxy circular for its 2022 annual shareholders meeting (or, if it does not file a proxy circular, in its Form 10-K or 20-F 1 ); or

); or post the diversity matrix on its website and file a short form thorough the Nasdaq Listing Center that includes the URL link to the disclosure within one business day after such posting The deadline for disclosure in 2022 is the later of August 8, 2022, or the date the issuer files its proxy circular for its 2022 annual meeting. In 2023 and subsequent years, the deadline is the date the issuer files its proxy circular for its annual shareholders meeting (or, if it does not file a proxy circular, in its Form 10-K or 20-F). In addition, diversity disclosure in such years must include not only current gender and demographic data, but also comparative data from the prior year.

Gender Diversity Disclosure Issuers (including Foreign Issuers) must disclose the number of directors who self-identify as female

self-identify as male

self-identify as non-binary

do not wish to disclose their gender

Demographic Disclosure For issuers other than Foreign Issuers For each of the foregoing categories, the issuer must also disclose the number of directors in each of the following categories based on self-identification: African American or Black

Alaskan Native or Native American

Asian

Hispanic or Latinx

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

White

Two or more races or ethnicities

LGBTQ+

Did not disclose demographic background The racial or ethnic categories are consistent with the categories reported to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the U.S. through the Employer Information Report EEO-1 Form and the proposed definition of LGBTQ+ is similar to the identities defined under California law except that it has been expanded to include the queer community. Issuers must include these categories, but can add additional categories (such as disability) if they wish. For Foreign Issuers Disclosure of demographic information is not required to be broken down for each of the gender categories. The Foreign Issuer must disclose the number of directors in each of the following categories based on self-identification: LGBTQ+

underrepresented minority based on national, racial, ethnic, indigenous, cultural, religious or linguistic identity in the country of the issuer's principal executive offices

did not disclose demographic background Nasdaq does not provide further clarity to Foreign Issuers on what constitutes an underrepresented individual based on national, racial, ethnic, indigenous, cultural, religious or linguistic identity. Issuers must include these categories, but can add additional categories if they wish. For example, issuers subject to diversity disclosure requirements under the Canada Business Corporations Act can separately break out the underrepresented minority category to address separate identification of the number of directors on the board who are visible minorities and Indigenous peoples and can add a row to the chart setting out the number of directors who are persons with disabilities.

Diverse Director Requirement Issuers must satisfy the applicable minimum diverse directors composition requirement or disclose why they do not. The requirements apply on a staggered basis. By August 7, 2023, the board must include at least one "diverse" director, being a director who self-identifies as either female, LGBTQ+ or an underrepresented minority, or the issuer must explain why it does not.

By August 6, 2025, the board must satisfy the minimum diverse directors composition requirement, or the issuer must explain why it does not. For issuers listed on Nasdaq's Capital Market, the board must include the second diverse director by August 6, 2026, or the issuer must explain why it does not. If in any calendar year an explanation as to why the board does not satisfy the minimum diverse directors composition requirement is needed, the issuer can choose either to include the disclosure in its proxy circular for that calendar year (or, if it does not file a proxy circular, in its Form 10-K or 20-F); or

to post the disclosure on its website and provide a URL link to the disclosure through the Nasdaq Listing Center within one business day after posting Nasdaq will assess whether an issuer has a board that satisfied the applicable minimum diverse directors composition requirement or provided disclosure as to why it does not. However, Nasdaq will not assess the merits of any explanation provided.

Minimum Diverse Directors Composition Requirement For issuers other than Foreign Issuers If there are six or more board members, the issuer must disclose whether the board has at least one director who self-identifies as female; and

at least one director who self-identifies as being an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+ For Foreign Issuers If there are six or more board members, the issuer must disclose whether the board has at least one director who self-identifies as female; and

at least one director who self-identifies as female, an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+ For Smaller Reporting Companies Smaller Reporting Companies must disclose whether the board has at least two members who are diverse, including at least one diverse director who self-identifies as female. The second diverse director may include an individual who self-identifies as one or more of female, LGBTQ+ or an underrepresented minority. For smaller boards If there are five or fewer board members, the issuer must disclose whether the board has at least one director who self-identifies as female, an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+. Meaning of "underrepresented minority" For issuers that are not Foreign Issuers, underrepresented minority means a director who self-identifies as one or more of the following: Black or African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Asian, Native American or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or two or more races or ethnicities.

Cure Period for Board Turnover If an issuer ceases to satisfy the Minimum Diverse Directors Composition Requirement due to a vacancy on its board of directors, the issuer has a cure period until the later of one year from the date of vacancy or the date the issuer files its proxy circular for its annual shareholders meeting (or, if it does not file a proxy circular, its Form 10-K or 20-F) in the calendar year following the year of the date of vacancy to satisfy the requirement. During this period, an issuer relying on the cure period may — and must prior to the date following the vacancy it next files its proxy circular for an annual shareholders meeting (or, if it does not file a proxy circular, in its Form 10-K or 20-F) — publicly disclose that it is relying on the cure period relief. Such disclosure may be provided in any proxy circular (or, if the issuer does not file a proxy circular, in its Form 10-K or 20-F) or by posting the disclosure on the issuer's website and providing a URL link to the disclosure through the Nasdaq Listing Center within one business day after such posting.