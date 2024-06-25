ARTICLE
25 June 2024

Alberta Human Rights Commission Appoints New Members

MR
McLennan Ross LLP

Contributor

McLennan Ross LLP logo
McLennan Ross LLP is a well-established law firm committed to serving the legal needs of Albertans and Northerners for over a century. McLennan Ross is a full service law firm with over 100 lawyers located in Calgary, Edmonton and Yellowknife.
Explore
By Order in Council dated June 20, 2024, the Lieutenant Governor in Council has appointed five new members and reappointed five existing members...
Canada Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

By Order in Council dated June 20, 2024, the Lieutenant Governor in Council has appointed five new members and reappointed five existing members to serve as members of the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

New members - Term to expire on June 19, 2027

  • Rabie Ahmed Abdelhamid
  • Dana Christianson
  • Shawn Leclerc
  • Leigh Sherry
  • Rod Wiltshire

Existing members reappointed:

  • Karen Scott - Effective June 29, 2024; expiring June 28, 2027
  • C. Nduka Ahanonu - Effective August 21, 2024; expiring August 20, 2027
  • Sandra Badejo - Effective August 21, 2024; expiring August 20, 2027
  • Dr. Evaristus A. Oshionebo - Effective August 21, 2024; expiring August 20, 2027
  • Wilma Shim - Effective August 21, 2024; expiring August 20, 2027

Additionally and under separate Order in Council dated June 20, 2024, Nicholas Milliken was appointed the Director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission for a term effective July 5, 2024 to expire July 4, 2027.

About the Commission

The Alberta Human Rights Commission, an independent agency with a mandate to promote equality and reduce discrimination, was established under the Alberta Human Rights Act and reports through the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General. 

The mandate is carried out through community projects, public education, and by resolving and settling discrimination complaints through hearings before the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
McLennan Ross LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More