Weighing justice and prejudice in the Weinstein case reversal.
In this episode, Gavin and Stephen explore the controversial overturning of Harvey Weinstein's conviction. They explore the nuanced and often polarizing landscape of legal standards, particularly focusing on the balance of evidence and the dangers of prejudicial character evidence in sexual assault cases.
They discuss the implications of Weinstein's case on the #MeToo movement, the role of similar fact evidence, and how past behaviours are used in court to shape perceptions of guilt or innocence, shedding light on the complexity of ensuring fair trials in the emotionally charged atmosphere of high-profile sexual misconduct cases.
Listen For:
04:57 - Review of Weinstein's charges and trial evidence
08:50 - Analyzing the Appeals Court decision
18:29 - Contextual challenges in the Weinstein trial
20:57 - Power dynamics and consent in sexual assault cases
