The Accessible Saskatchewan Act came into force on December 3, 2023. This is a continuation of the trend towards such accessibility legislation across Canada, following provinces like Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba.

The Saskatchewan law, like legislation in those other provinces, is intended to remove accessibility barriers for people with a disability, both in government and ultimately in private organizations.

This legislation does so by:

Increasing awareness of the barriers facing people with disabilities. Requiring accessibility plans for how barriers will be removed, and Requiring annual progress reports which will be made public.

The legislation also creates the Saskatchewan Accessibility Office to provide education and monitoring services on accessibility.

Accessibility standards will set out the rules that will need to be followed to remove barriers in different areas, including the following:

Built environment. Information and communications. Employment. Transportation (buses and taxis). Service animals. Procurement (buying goods and services). Service delivery (getting goods, services, or programs).

The statute will take effect in respect of the Saskatchewan government first. This is intended to allow the government to lead accessibility initiatives; build momentum; share lessons that are learned; and ensure organizations get the support they need to ultimately follow the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.