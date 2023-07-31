Sexual abuse lawyer Simona Jellinek appeared on CBC News: The National on July 26 to discuss actor Kevin Spacey's acquittal for nine sex offences. Spacey had been accused of unwanted sexual acts by several different men.

Acquittal Will Cause "Chilling Effect"

"I think that there's a tendency of people not to believe that men, especially gay men, can be sexually assaulted, and this is just one more proof of it," said Simona Jellinek. "You've got a situation here where [ten men] weren't believed, so it's going to have a very chilling effect."

