As an employer, you have a legal obligation to accommodate employees with disabilities.
This webinar walks you through what constitutes a disability, as well as best practices for handling accommodation requests.
Topics will include:
- What medical information may an employer request
- How to communicate with employees regarding disability accommodation
- Can an employer ever prove undue hardship
Our panel of Employment Labour & Equalities Law professionals answer these questions, and provide insight into how you can create a safe, accommodating environment in your workplace.
