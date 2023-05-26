ARTICLE

Canada: Disability Accommodation In The Workplace: What Are Your Responsibilities As An Employer? (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As an employer, you have a legal obligation to accommodate employees with disabilities.

This webinar walks you through what constitutes a disability, as well as best practices for handling accommodation requests.

Topics will include:

What medical information may an employer request

How to communicate with employees regarding disability accommodation

Can an employer ever prove undue hardship

Our panel of Employment Labour & Equalities Law professionals answer these questions, and provide insight into how you can create a safe, accommodating environment in your workplace.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.