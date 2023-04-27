With the recent adoption of Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec, several amendments were made to the Charter of the French language (Bill 101), which has significantly affected companies doing business in Québec.

On June 1, 2022, a number of these amendments came into force. These include new language-related obligations in the workplace, which impact, among other things:

The scope of employment-related documents in which must be drafted or available in French;

The language of job postings and publication modalities; and

The requirement to have knowledge (or a specific level of knowledge) of a language other than French to keep or obtain a position/role.

In the first webinar of our 2023 Employment, Labour & Equalities Law Webinar Series, employment lawyers Olivier Lamoureux and Cedric Marsan-Lafond from our Montreal office have discussed the ins and outs of these obligations in the workplace and provide practical solutions for employers to implement in their companies.

