The deadline for the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (the "AODA") compliance report is fast-approaching. As mentioned in our previous blog, all Ontario private-sector and not-for-profit organizations with 20 or more employees must file an accessibility compliance report by June 30, 2021.

The compliance report is a self-assessment of an organization's compliance status with the accessibility requirements under the AODA. Details on how organizations can complete and submit the accessibility report can be found here.

The purpose of the AODA is to ensure employers maintain workplace practices accessible to employees with disabilities. Organizations need to file a compliance report with the government every two years (public sector organizations) or every three years (private and non-profit sector organizations). The next accessibility compliance report deadline for public-sector organizations is December 31, 2021.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.