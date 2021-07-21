Pursuant to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), private businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Ontario which have 20 or more employees are required to complete and file an accessibility compliance report by June 30, 2021.

The compliance report is a self-assessment of an organization's compliance status with the current accessibility requirements under AODA. Detailed guidelines for completing the compliance report can be found here.

Failure to submit an accessibility compliance report by the upcoming deadline may result in audits, or other enforcement measures which can include financial penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.