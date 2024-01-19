ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

While 2023 was a down year in the volume of M&A deal flow overall, Fasken was able to remain at the forefront of league tables.

We've also been busy sharing our insights on key developments in M&A law and market practice over the last year, including with The M&A Lawyer and the American Bar Association (ABA) M&A Deal Points quarterly newsletter.

2023 saw numerous notable developments, including:

The increased use of earn-outs raises the need to draft with foresight and precision: the buyer's specific efforts undertaking can have widely different consequences.

For a private equity (PE) buyer negotiating a non-compete with the seller, how much protection is too much protection? Can the non-compete extend to the PE buyer's related portfolio companies?

Will “Great Hill clauses” catch on in Canadian M&A now that Ontario courts have followed Alberta in signalling their approval, and what guidance remains outstanding?

Several courts have applied heightened scrutiny to conflicts of interest and nominee directors in the M&A context. Adopting a “corporate opportunity waiver” may be the answer.

Our review of 70+ recent information circulars reveals that ESG issues have been making incremental inroads into public M&A decision-making. Will this remain a minority trend, or is it evidence of more to come?

To facilitate M&A dealmaking in the year ahead, view our Fasken M&A Year in Review 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.