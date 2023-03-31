Boards of directors are gradually shifting from a traditional paper-based model to a digital one. According to a study conducted by Gartner, by 2023, 60% of boards of directors have started or achieved their digital activity optimization goals.

However, this is not a straightforward shift. It can be difficult to convince stakeholders to move forward because of lack of time, changing tools and habits, training needs and additional costs involved.In this article, discover five failproof arguments to drive digitalization in your boards.

What is digitalization?

Digitalization refers to the process of using digital technologies to convert manual processes into digital ones. Within a company, it involves the implementation and use of software, known as business software, such as cloud storage services, digital communication systems or other digital tools to process, store and share information.

These tools are developed to streamline collaboration and boost team productivity. Digital tools designed to digitalize boards, facilitate the organization and conduct of boards and governance bodies.

Did you know?According to a Gartner report, only 19% of boards have started, or achieved their company's digital transformation goals.

5 Reasons to digitalize your boards

How can you convince your board to take the plunge and choose a software to digitalize their activities?

1. Centralize information in one place

A digitalization tool for boards of directors enables the centralization of all data related to the organization of a meeting onto a single secure platform that is available online.

Say goodbye to hours spent looking for related documents, meeting links, contracts, notes and shared agendas. All the information is available in a single click on a Saas platform and can be accessed by all stakeholders. Your board members can save time for their high value-added tasks and gain in productivity.

2. Simplify collaboration

By centralizing all the data needed to run meetings with a digital software made for boards, you naturally streamline collaboration between all members.

Board members can share comments, exchange information in a secure chat room in real time and instantly apply the changes deemed necessary on one same document available on the platform. Furthermore, there will no longer be multiple versions of the same documents with unending back and forth between parties.

3. Improve the flexibility of board members

With a Saas solution for boards of directors, your board members no longer need to be in the same room to work together. Most often easily accessible with computers, tablets and smartphones, these solutions allow you to work from anywhere, anytime.

Don' t have access to the internet on the plane? Experiencing network issues on the train? Some of the best Saas solutions have been developed to support your board members during all their trips. They can prepare their meetings offline without losing any information.

4. Make decision making easier and quicker

Collaborative digitalization tools to facilitate informed decision-making by all members of your boards of directors. These tools are custom designed to meet all the needs of your members.

Do you need to collect votes, or create and take part in online surveys remotely? Do you need to quickly provide an electronic signature to move a decision process forward? This is all possible with a tool made for boards.

5. Keep information secure

Sensitive and confidential data is shared before, during and after your board meetings. How can you ensure that this data does not put the company, or its stakeholders at risk? Board digitalization solutions generally meet the highest standards of IT security. Such software can be recognized with their ISO certifications, for example the Board Portal module of the DiliTrust Governance Suite is certified ISO 27001 and ISO 27701.

Good to know: ISO 27001 and 27701 are international certifications issued by independent organization. They certify that a company has implemented information security management and that it follows a well-defined methodology that allows it to identify threats and minimize risks by enacting protection measures for all its data and those of its customers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.