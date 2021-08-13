ARTICLE

Canada: White Paper: Board Renewal: How To Refresh The Board Of A Canadian Company

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Renewing the board involves two equally important tasks: reassessing board structure and recruiting new directors who have the skills needed to move business forward in a future fueled by digital transformation.

Board renewal is something a board should have a plan for, especially since a majority of directors are expected to retire over the next decade.

Download our latest white paper to discover the three key ingredients for an effective board renewal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.