Ransomware is one of the biggest growing threats to businesses and its impact will not end anytime soon. With every business being a potential target, Board of Directors will need to develop strategies to mitigate these risks as they cannot be completely eliminated. In the latest Ask the Expert audio podcast presented by the Risk Solution group, Dentons' Partner Deepshikha Dutt sits down with Risk Management Security Specialist Joel Grannum and Risk Management Professional Raksha Singh of CUMIS to provide some practical steps the Directors & Officers can take to manage risk in the fast developing area of cyber and ransomware.

