Davies' Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions draws on our multijurisdictional M&A experience to offer clear guidance on both the legal framework and the practical aspects of Canadian mergers and acquisitions, including critical tax and regulatory considerations.

The recently updated guide is a resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors.

The ninth edition contains the following chapters:

Takeover Bid Regulation

Plans of Arrangement

Pre-bid Considerations

Post-bid Cleanup

M1 61-101: Related Party Transactions

Directors' Duties and Defensive Mechanisms

Competition Act, Investment Canada Act and Other Restrictions On Foreign Ownership

Selected Canadian Tax Issues for Acquirers, Targets and Shareholders

Read our guide.

Request a printed copy.

