Davies' Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions draws on our multijurisdictional M&A experience to offer clear guidance on both the legal framework and the practical aspects of Canadian mergers and acquisitions, including critical tax and regulatory considerations.

The recently updated guide is a resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors.

The ninth edition contains the following chapters:

  • Takeover Bid Regulation 
  • Plans of Arrangement  
  • Pre-bid Considerations 
  • Post-bid Cleanup
  • M1 61-101: Related Party Transactions 
  • Directors' Duties and Defensive Mechanisms
  • Competition Act, Investment Canada Act and Other Restrictions On Foreign Ownership 
  • Selected Canadian Tax Issues for Acquirers, Targets and Shareholders

