Davies' Canadian Mergers & Acquisitions draws on our multijurisdictional M&A experience to offer clear guidance on both the legal framework and the practical aspects of Canadian mergers and acquisitions, including critical tax and regulatory considerations.
The recently updated guide is a resource for foreign and domestic acquirers, targets, investment banks, shareholders and directors.
The ninth edition contains the following chapters:
- Takeover Bid Regulation
- Plans of Arrangement
- Pre-bid Considerations
- Post-bid Cleanup
- M1 61-101: Related Party Transactions
- Directors' Duties and Defensive Mechanisms
- Competition Act, Investment Canada Act and Other Restrictions On Foreign Ownership
- Selected Canadian Tax Issues for Acquirers, Targets and Shareholders
