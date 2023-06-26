Canada:
Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 87 – Aiming "Low": A Private Equity Firm Finds Value In Smaller Businesses
26 June 2023
Stikeman Elliott LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Episode Description
Mario Nigro speaks with Matthew Burpee of Kepler Capital, a
Canadian firm focused on the lower end of the North American
midmarket(typically under $3 million EBITDA/cash flow). Often
overlooked by investors, these businesses offer many opportunities,
and Matthew shares Kepler's strategy of long-term collaboration
and investment in outstanding enterprises that are
"small" only because their market niche or geographic
region is small.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Canada
Project Finance Comparative Guide
McMillan LLP
Project Finance Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Canada, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
A Material Change In "Material Change"?
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP
Reporting issuers in Ontario may need to be more vigilant in deciding when to issue a press release to comply with their continuous disclosure obligations under the Ontario Securities Act.
Open Banking: Looking Ahead To Accreditation
MLT Aikins LLP
Financial data can say a lot about a person. Account balances can hint at income levels, transaction records can be suggestive of personal interests — and the list goes on.
Digitalization Of Payments And Currency
Bennett Jones LLP
On March 7, 2023, the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and Bennett Jones LLP hosted a virtual workshop with international and Canadian experts, from the public and private sectors...
CSA Announces Exemptions From Filing Requirements During Deferred Switch To SEDAR+
Goodmans LLP
On June 8, 2023, Canadian Securities Administrators provided an update on the previously announced exemptions from certain securities law filing requirements in connection with the transition from the existing System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval to the new System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval +.