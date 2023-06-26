self

Episode Description

Mario Nigro speaks with Matthew Burpee of Kepler Capital, a Canadian firm focused on the lower end of the North American midmarket(typically under $3 million EBITDA/cash flow). Often overlooked by investors, these businesses offer many opportunities, and Matthew shares Kepler's strategy of long-term collaboration and investment in outstanding enterprises that are "small" only because their market niche or geographic region is small.

