ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Balancing Biometric Security And Employee Privacy In The Remote Work Era

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
As remote working becomes the norm, employers are increasingly turning to biometric identification technologies such as fingerprint scanning and facial recognition to protect their equipment...
Canada Privacy
Photo of Elisa Scali
Photo of Alycia Riley
Photo of Jasmine Samra
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As remote working becomes the norm, employers are increasingly turning to biometric identification technologies such as fingerprint scanning and facial recognition to protect their equipment and confidential information. This evolution presents a critical need to balance the management of company assets and workforce with the protection of employees' privacy rights. Additionally, the security of collecting, using and disclosing biometric data requires careful consideration.

Join us for an on-demand webinar where members of our employment and cyber security and data protection teams will provide valuable insights into how employers can implement these advanced tools effectively while staying compliant with applicable laws.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elisa Scali
Elisa Scali
Photo of Alycia Riley
Alycia Riley
Photo of Jasmine Samra
Jasmine Samra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More