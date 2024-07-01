Balancing Biometric Security And Employee Privacy In The Remote Work Era

As remote working becomes the norm, employers are increasingly turning to biometric identification technologies such as fingerprint scanning and facial recognition to protect their equipment and confidential information. This evolution presents a critical need to balance the management of company assets and workforce with the protection of employees' privacy rights. Additionally, the security of collecting, using and disclosing biometric data requires careful consideration.

Join us for an on-demand webinar where members of our employment and cyber security and data protection teams will provide valuable insights into how employers can implement these advanced tools effectively while staying compliant with applicable laws.

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.