11 June 2024

Canada's Privacy Regulator Lauches New Tools For Data Breach Reporting

On May 24, 2024, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) issued new guidance relating to data breach reporting for federal institutions and businesses. The OPC has launched a new online breach reporting form for federal institutions subject to the Privacy Act and has also updated its online breach reporting form for businesses subject to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

These forms are intended to make the process more seamless and efficient. The new system also permits businesses with the ability to update existing reports.

