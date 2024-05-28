Compliance Guide: Navigating The New Right To Data Portability (Video)

This video explores the key concepts of the right to data portability, which will come into effect as of September 22, 2024, as the third and final phase of Québec's Law 25. In it, Antoine Guilmain and Nawal Sassi discuss:

The difference between the specific right to data portability and the general right of access to personal information.

The comparisons between personal information and computerized personal information.

The definition of a structured and commonly used technological format.

Whether the right to data portability is an unconditional right.

The non-compliance penalties imposed by Québec's Commission d'accès à l'information.

To help you prepare for this new requirement, our Cybersecurity and Data Protection team has put together a comprehensive guide to familiarize you with the key concepts of data portability and help you set up the processes needed to handle these requests properly.

