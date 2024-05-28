ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Compliance Guide: Navigating The New Right To Data Portability (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
This video explores the key concepts of the right to data portability, which will come into effect as of September 22, 2024, as the third and final phase of Québec's Law 25.
Canada Privacy
Photo of Antoine Guilmain
Photo of Nawal Sassi
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This video explores the key concepts of the right to data portability, which will come into effect as of September 22, 2024, as the third and final phase of Québec's Law 25. In it, Antoine Guilmain and Nawal Sassi discuss:

  • The difference between the specific right to data portability and the general right of access to personal information.
  • The comparisons between personal information and computerized personal information.
  • The definition of a structured and commonly used technological format.
  • Whether the right to data portability is an unconditional right.
  • The non-compliance penalties imposed by Québec's Commission d'accès à l'information.

To help you prepare for this new requirement, our Cybersecurity and Data Protection team has put together a comprehensive guide to familiarize you with the key concepts of data portability and help you set up the processes needed to handle these requests properly.

Download the guide to begin preparing for your new compliance obligations.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antoine Guilmain
Antoine Guilmain
Photo of Nawal Sassi
Nawal Sassi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Compliance Guide: Navigating The New Right To Data Portability (Video)

Canada Privacy

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More