The right to data portability will come into effect on September 22, 2024, with the third and final phase of Law 5 in Québec.

This right will give individuals greater control over their personal information, allowing them to request and obtain, from the organizations that collected it, their computerized personal information in a structured and commonly used technological format.

This legislative advance underlines the growing importance of transparency and accountability in the management of personal information, while promoting free market competition by facilitating the transfer of information from one service provider to another.

To help you prepare for this new requirement, we've put together a comprehensive guide to familiarize you with the key concepts of data portability and help you set up the processes needed to handle these requests properly.

