February 29, 2024

Introducing the Dentons quarterly privacy litigation digest – your comprehensive review of privacy litigation developments impacting businesses across Canada. In each quarterly issue, our Privacy Litigation Team provides a summary of key privacy litigation topics spanning all provinces. Stay informed about the latest developments and enhance your ability to navigate the rapidly changing legal landscape in this dynamic field.

The proliferation of privacy-related class actions in 2023 continued the trend of plaintiffs seeking recourse for data breaches affecting the personal information of customers, employees and others held by organizations. While some privacy class proceedings were certified, courts have strictly scrutinized the viability of data breach-based claims. Towards the end of 2023, class counsel were increasingly struggling to convince the courts to certify. Another emerging privacy litigation trend in 2024 is the extent to which privacy rights may be exerted over documents produced in the course of litigation. Organizations increasingly sought to avoid production of documents that contained personal information based on concerns over confidentiality. To date, courts have generally ruled on the side of disclosure and open courts. Kelly Osaka and Luca Lucarini discuss some recent key decisions that round up this quarter. Read more.

