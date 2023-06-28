The publication of this series was inspired by the release ChatGPT, which is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbox developed by Open AI. ChatGPT uses machine learning and natural language processing to provide relatively sophisticated and human-like responses to almost any question. Unlike traditional AI systems, ChatGPT is a generative AI platform, which means that the content it creates is "new," rather than a reiteration of something that already exists.

The rise of generative AI in business will be largely influenced by the development of legislation around the world. In this three-part series, we explore three areas of law that we see as critical to such development. In Part 1, we discussed the subject of generative artificial intelligence in the context of copyright law.

Click here for part two where we focus on important issues related to privacy law and the federal government's proposed legislation to regulate AI, and steps you can take now to protect your business.

