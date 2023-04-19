Bill 3, An Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions, has received Royal Assent and will come into force on the date set by government decree.

Bill 3 establishes a new legal framework for the management of health information in Quebec, applicable to any health and social services body. Read the in-depth analysis of this legislation by BLG Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection team. The document is only available in French.

Download our guide

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.