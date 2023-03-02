Québec's Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information, also known as Law 25, is the latest and most significant privacy legislation development in Canada. This new law brings about significant changes to the requirements governing the collection, use, and communication of personal information found in Quebec's Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector (the "Private Sector Act").

The vast majority of the amendments enacted by Law 25 will come into effect on Sept. 22, 2023, and will require significant changes to privacy compliance frameworks.

To help you prepare for the amendments, we've assembled an annotated version of the Private Sector Act, that reflects the substantial modifications that were made to it.

Presented in a user-friendly format, the guide includes colour-coded sections to help you navigate the effective dates of the amendments.

