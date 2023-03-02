Canada:
Law 25: Annotated Private Sector Act
02 March 2023
by
Antoine Guilmain
(Montreal),
Wendy Wagner
(Ottawa),
Marc-Antoine Bigras
(Montreal),
Brent Arnold
(Toronto),
Christopher Oates
(Toronto),
Melissa Tehrani
(Toronto),
Jasmine Samra
(Toronto),
Kavivarman Sivasothy
(Toronto),
Julia Kappler
(Toronto),
Hunter Fox
(Toronto),
Michael Walsh
(Ottawa),
Caitlin Schropp
(Calgary),
Naïm Antaki
(Montreal) and
Olivier Lamoureux
(Toronto)
Gowling WLG
Québec's Act to modernize legislative provisions
as regards the protection of personal information, also known
as Law 25, is the latest and most significant privacy legislation
development in Canada. This new law brings about significant
changes to the requirements governing the collection, use, and
communication of personal information found in Quebec's Act
respecting the protection of personal information in the private
sector (the "Private Sector Act").
The vast majority of the amendments enacted by Law 25 will come
into effect on Sept. 22, 2023, and will require significant changes
to privacy compliance frameworks.
To help you prepare for the amendments, we've assembled an
annotated version of the Private Sector Act, that reflects the
substantial modifications that were made to it.
Presented in a user-friendly format, the guide includes
colour-coded sections to help you navigate the effective dates of
the amendments.
Download the Annotated Act
Read the original article on
GowlingWLG.com
