Privacy law expert Danielle Miller Olofsson, a member of our Montréal office, recently spoke to LexisNexis' Legal Voices podcast about her new book (co-authored with Shaun Finn) In the Public Eye: Privacy, Personal Information, and High Stakes Litigation in the Canadian Public Sector. The discussion will be of interest to anyone dealing with issues of privacy in a business context.
Among the topics that Danielle discusses in the podcast are:
- Data protection and cybersecurity
- Class actions
- Privacy
- Data breach
- Employment privacy issues
- Incident response check-up
- Privacy impact assessments
- Privacy and security investigation and litigation
You can listen to the podcast here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.