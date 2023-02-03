Privacy law expert Danielle Miller Olofsson, a member of our Montréal office, recently spoke to LexisNexis' Legal Voices podcast about her new book (co-authored with Shaun Finn) In the Public Eye: Privacy, Personal Information, and High Stakes Litigation in the Canadian Public Sector. The discussion will be of interest to anyone dealing with issues of privacy in a business context.

Among the topics that Danielle discusses in the podcast are:

Data protection and cybersecurity

Class actions

Privacy

Data breach

Employment privacy issues

Incident response check-up

Privacy impact assessments

Privacy and security investigation and litigation

You can listen to the podcast here.

