POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Canada

2022 Privacy Risk Management – Top Tips For Organizations Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Organizations know that the consequences of failing to safeguard personal information in the face of an incident can be enormous.

ABCs Of A Privacy Compliance Program: What You Always Wanted To Know And Were Afraid To Ask! Fasken The recent reform of the Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector (the "Law 25")[1] raises no shortage of questions for organizations.

The Inside Scoop On How To Become A Privacy Lawyer: 10 Tips From The Top Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Over the last few years, I have led BLG's recruiting blitz for this exploding area of law and I'm often asked for advice on how to become a privacy lawyer.

Cybersecurity, Privacy And Data Protection McCarthy Tétrault LLP In this series of blogs, we will share one of the chapters, Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection of our publications: Cross Border Retailers Guide To Doing Business in Canada 2021.

French Data Protection Authority Fines Health Software Provider €1.5M For Failing To Protect Personal Information Miller Thomson LLP In Canada, we have not seen much enforcement by way of penalties or fines related to data breaches, either for not reporting a breach or for having failed to secure personal information in the first place.