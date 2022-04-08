On September 21, 2021, the Québec National Assembly adopted Bill 64, An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information. This new Act introduces significant changes to the protection of personal information in the private and public sectors in Québec.

We have summarized the important provisions of this Act that will affect companies doing business in Québec. These new requirements and sanctions, which take effect progressively on September 22, 2022, September 22, 2023 or September 22, 2024, target three areas in particular: governance, operations, and data subject rights.

Please click here to read or download our analysis.

