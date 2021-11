ARTICLE

Google Defeats Supreme Court Claim Preventing Data Protection Litigation Floodgate Gowling WLG The greatly-anticipated judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Lloyd v Google LLC has been handed down today, bringing an end to a class action against Google worth around £3 billion.

A Workspace By The CAI To Assist With Bill 64 Compliance McCarthy Tétrault LLP This article is part of our Bill 64 Blog Series, which will provide readers with a 360° view on Bill 64 and its sweeping amendments to Quebec's Act Respecting the Protection of Personal Information ...

Proposed Changes To FIPPA: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back McMillan LLP On October 18th, 2021, the British Columbia government introduced a bill ("Bill 22") to amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act ("FIPPA").

British Columbia Unveils Significant Changes To FIPPA Including New Data Sovereignty Rules McCarthy Tétrault LLP On October 18, 2021, the Government of British Columbia introduced Bill 22 (the "Bill") to amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act ("FIPPA")...

Privacy Commissioner Releases More Guidance For Video Teleconferencing Companies McMillan LLP In July 2020, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (the "OPC"), along with its international counterparts, sent a letter to five of the largest video teleconferencing companies ("VTCs") ...