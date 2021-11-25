New Québec privacy law requirements respecting the management of personal information within the private sector come into force starting next year through September 2024. These new requirements follow the adoption of Bill 64—An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information.

Québec is the first jurisdiction in Canada to update its privacy legislation, bringing it closer in line with the landmark European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. Every organization doing business in Québec that processes personal information needs to understand the new requirements to ensure compliance.

BLG's Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection group has prepared a guide, Quebec Privacy Law Reform: Compliance Guide for Organizations that highlights the changes, analyzes the new provisions and provides our firm's perspective on what steps should be undertaken to comply with these new requirements and avoid hefty fines.

