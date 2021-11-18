Canada:
E-BOOK: Why General Counsel Needs To Play An Active Role In Data Breaches
18 November 2021
DiliTrust Canada Inc.
When a data breach occurs within an organization, IT is
typically the first department to be alerted. However, it is
critical the general counsel is involved. Bringing general
counsel to the table during a data breach is crucial for preventing
and resolving data privacy concerns. The general counsel can ensure
the company's internal architecture operates in lockstep with
the law and help mitigate any damage and protect the organization
from unforeseen repercussions.
Download this E-Book to discover why general counsel needs to
play an active role in data breaches.
