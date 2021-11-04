Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP · Episode 18 - Privacy and Data Breaches: Mitigation, Legislation and Litigation Risk
As privacy breaches continue to surge, it's imperative that organizations understand the risks and potential repercussions attributed to a breach that impacts personal information. In this episode of the Continuity podcast, Sunny Handa, de Lobe Lederman, Jenna Green and Renee Reichelt provide best practices and an update on recent Canadian legislation and class actions.
Table of Contents
- Types of cyber-attacks (00:50)
- How to protect against a breach (01:55)
- Changes to Canadian privacy landscape (03:20)
- Impact of recent legislative changes (04:30)
- Trends in privacy and data breach class actions (05:50)
- "Intrusion upon seclusion" in data breaches (06:50)
- First privacy class action dismissed on merits (07:50)
- State of litigation going forward (08:55)
Transcript
|
Charles:
|
Hi, I'm Charles Sieuw.
|
Jordan:
|
And I'm Jordan Virtue, and this is the Continuity podcast.
|
Charles:
|
As we come to the end of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we wind up with a conversation on the Canadian privacy landscape.
|
Jordan:
|
Privacy legislation is continuously evolving, and so are the cyber-attacks. It's important for organizations to stay informed and be prepared to protect themselves and other stakeholders.
|
Charles:
|
In today's episode, we will hear from Sunny Handa, de Lobe Lederman, Jenna Green and Renee Reichelt, lawyers in our Cybersecurity group, who will put a spotlight on how to mitigate the risk of a data breach and a potential class-action lawsuit.
|
[music]
|
Jordan:
|
Sunny, cybersecurity has grabbed so many headlines this past year, particularly with respect to ransomware, but are there other types of attacks that organizations should be worried about?
|
Sunny:
|
There are a lot of different types of attacks, but I think the
one I'd like to focus on for this answer is "business
email compromise." Business email compromise, or BEC, as we
call it, is where someone takes control of your email box. It's
one of the easiest hacks to accomplish because all you need to do
is get somebody's password.
|
Jordan:
|
And what else can organizations do to protect against a breach?
|
Sunny:
|
Well, the first thing that you should do, just from a planning
perspective, is hire a breach coach. There are a handful of breach
coaches in the marketplace. We have that breach coach function here
at Blakes, and we provide that service, but there are others that
do as well. These are folks that can guide you through
preparedness, but they can also guide you through an incident when
it's happening. Have someone like that engaged, before the
incident happens, it makes life so much simpler.
|
Charles:
|
de lobe, are there any changes on the horizon for the Canadian privacy landscape?
|
de lobe:
|
Yeah, it's actually a super interesting time to be
practising in the privacy space, because we're seeing a number
of changes to the legislative landscape that are likely to
materially impact how businesses across Canada manage compliance
with privacy on a go-forward basis, and these changes are at
different points across Canada.
|
Charles:
|
And, as a result of these changes, what are some of the issues that organizations may have to face?
|
de lobe:
|
Yeah, yeah, it's a good question. So, the devil's really
going to be in the details with all of these things, and we
won't really know for sure until we actually see the final
version of any statutes.
|
Jordan:
|
Jenna, what are we seeing in terms of privacy and data breach class actions?
|
Jenna:
|
Well, as we've seen more data breaches, as a result, we are
seeing are seeing increased litigation, including class actions.
Specifically, we're seeing class actions arise in situations
where the media has reported on a data breach. These are generally
against social media companies, retail companies, companies in the
health-care sector.
|
Jordan:
|
Can you tell us more about intrusion upon seclusion and what this means in the data breach context?
|
Jenna:
|
Yeah, so for a while we were seeing that plaintiffs add this
claim to every single class action that was out there.
|
Charles:
|
Renee, I understand that this year we had the first class action relating to loss of personal information determined on its merits. What can you tell us about this?
|
Renee:
|
So, this was a class action brought against IIROC, which is the
Investment Industry Regulator Organization of Canada, after an
IIROC inspector left an unencrypted laptop on a train. The device
was merely password protected and contained personal information
belonging to thousands of Canadian investors. The unidentified
device was never found.
|
Charles:
|
What does it look like for litigation going forward?
|
Renee:
|
Well, in Canada, we've begun to see claims where directors
and officers are named as defendants in privacy class actions. This
has been happening for several years throughout the United States,
and some of those claims have been struck out until recently, when
the U.S. courts have started to allow some to proceed to
determination. We expect that this trend will also continue in
Canada.
|
Charles:
|
Sunny, de Lobe, Jenna and Renee, thank you for joining us today to talk to the importance of being vigilant and planning ahead to avoid a cyber breach.
|
Jordan:
|
Listeners, for more information on our Cybersecurity group, please visit blakes.com.
|
Charles:
|
Until next time, stay well and stay safe.
