November 09, 2021

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Webinar

Throughout the year, we host presentations that bring together leaders and experts in a variety of fields related to privacy, data protection and cybersecurity to share their knowledge and insights to help your organization achieve its business and growth objectives.

Sessions 8 and 9: New privacy law in Québec: Impacts for businesses

Session 8: November 4 - In French | Session 9: November 9 – In English

Presenters: Simon Du Perron, Julie Gauthier, Éloïse Gratton, Elisa Henry, Max Jarvie, François Joli-Coeur and Andy Nagy

On September 21, 2021, the Québec National Assembly adopted Bill 64, An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information, which brings significant changes to Québec private sector privacy law. During this webinar, the BLG Montréal's privacy and data protection team will present the amendments to the law and address some of the uncertainties raised by its new requirements. This presentation will summarize the key impacts of this reform for businesses, discuss the type of data mapping exercises, assessments and reviews that should be undertaken by businesses to reach compliance and propose a roadmap taking into account the timeline of the coming into force of these amendments. More specifically, the presentation will discuss the following topics:

Enforcement Accountability

Transparency and Consent

New Individual Rights

Research and Analytics

Outsourcing and Cross-border transfers

Safeguards and Incident Response

What's next and Q&A

