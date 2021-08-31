We are now living in a new world of technology and data, which are essential to both a business' operations and its success. However, as innovations move forward the challenges that these assets present will only increase.

In this podcast, Naïm Alexandre Antaki, Gowling WLG partner and member of the firm's Blockchain & Smart Contracts and Fintech Groups and co-head of the Montréal's Tech group, Sherry Truong, Privacy Counsel at Asana and Luigi Bruno, Senior Engineer (Group Privacy Oos) at IKEA and doctoral candidate at McGill University's Faculty of Law discuss privacy law - specifically cyber security and data protection.

