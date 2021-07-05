In this episode, Karl Schober and Kelly Osaka sit down with Mary Ellen Bench and Anca Sattler and discuss how smart cities harness advances in sustainable technology and give rise to autonomous vehicles, as well as exploring the privacy implications of modernizing digital, physical and social infrastructure.

Drawing on the knowledge and resources of its global, multidisciplinary Autonomous Vehicles practice, Dentons' "A Guide to Autonomous Vehicles 2021 – A Canadian Perspective" dissects the frontburner policy issues, legislative and regulatory frameworks and updates, new legal precedents and leading global trends shaping the sector. The report examines five key areas: regulatory landscape; driverless vehicle testing and deployment; liability; data privacy and security; and telecommunications and 5G. Finally, we cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global autonomous transportation industry. If you'd like to read the global guide, please click here.

