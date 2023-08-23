The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is currently investigating reported historic sexual assaults involving a Thunder Bay man, Jose Antonio Dasousa PIMENTEL, a 62-year-old boxing coach. The alleged assaults date back to 1995 and involve victims who were known to the accused through boxing.

The TBPS's Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into these disturbing incidents. The accused is believed to have held a position of trust and authority over the victims. In order to protect the privacy and identity of the victims who have come forward, the Thunder Bay Police Service has refrained from disclosing further details about their relationships with PIMENTEL.

The initial investigation began in November 2022 when incidents were reported to the officers of the Thunder Bay Police Service's Primary Response Branch. The Major Crimes Unit subsequently joined the investigation and focused on alleged incidents spanning nearly three decades.

In July 2023, police laid charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation against PIMENTEL. The ongoing investigative efforts led to the identification of a second victim, resulting in an additional Sexual Assault charge being laid on August 17, 2023.

As the investigation continues, the Thunder Bay Police Service is urging any potential victims or witnesses to come forward and contact investigators at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Source: Thunder Bay Police Service - Charges Laid Amid Historic Sexual Assault Investigation

